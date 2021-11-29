 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 1,096 on 15,000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
salvari UPU covid urgenta ambulanta

A number of 1,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 15,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday, agerpres reports.

As of Monday, 1,778,045 cases of COVID-19 had been registered in Romania, of which 10,292 were reinfected persons found positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

According to the GCS, 1,683,204 patients were declared cured.

At the national level, 10,712,405 RT-PCR tests and 5,278,269 rapid antigen tests were processed.

In the last 24 hours, 5,468 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,801 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,667 on request) and 10,057 rapid antigen tests.

Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 176 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

