Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 1,622 on 28,700-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

A number of 1,622 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 28,700 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

As of Tuesday, 1,779,667 cases of COVID-19 had been registered in Romania, of which 10,325 were reinfected persons found positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

According to the GCS, 1,686,752 patients were declared cured.At the national level, 10,723,198 RT-PCR tests and 5,296,199 rapid antigen tests were processed.In the last 24 hours, 10,793 RT-PCR tests were performed (4,980 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 5,813 on request) and 17,930 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, 369 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2.