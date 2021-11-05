Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 8,268 on 57,000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 8,268 in the last 24 hours following over 57,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday.

As of today, 1,693,532 Covid positives were confirmed in Romania, 9,020 of whom are reinfected persons found positive more than 180 days after the first infection. As many as 1,469,303 patients were declared cured.

To date, 10,399,992 RT-PCR tests and 4,634,359 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 19,007 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (10,058 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,949 on request); as many as 38,794 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,163 people were reconfirmed positive.