Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 180 on Sunday

As many as 180 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 139 fewer than on the previous day, the Health Ministry informs on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 36 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, according to agerpres.ro.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 64, and in the county of Prahova - 13.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in Bucharest City - at 0.78, and in the county of Cluj - 0.5.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 634 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 16 more than the day before; 31 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 90 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 81 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

23 deaths (men) were recorded, both in the 70-79 age category. All deceased patients had underlying conditions, and they were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67.213 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.