Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 2,254, Bucharest City's notification rate at 7.67

As many as 2,254 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 397 fewer than on the previous day, on 9,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 409 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 476, and in the counties of Cluj - 190, Bacau - 120, Brasov - 112, and Ilfov - 109.The highest incidence is in Bucharest - 7.67, followed by the counties of Cluj - 7.24, Sibiu - 6.31, Timis - 6.28, Ilfov - 6.21, Brasov - 5.91 and Constanta - 5.45.As of Sunday, 3,159,626 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 3,740 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 122 more than the day before; 494 of this total are children, one of whom are being treated in ICU.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 281 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 241 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, 9 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, all men. One death was in the 50 - 59 years age category, three in the 60 - 69 years age category, two in the 70 -79 age range and three in the 80+ age range. All deaths were in patients who suffered from underlying conditions, and four were vaccinated for Covid.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,357 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.