Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 3,600, Bucharest City's notification rate at 7.3

As many as 3,600 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 1,346 more than on the previous day, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 693 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 417, and in the counties of Maramures - 290, Brasov - 194, Hunedoara - 167 and Cluj - 162.The highest incidence is in Bucharest - 7.3 followed by the counties of Cluj - 7, Timis - 6.15, Ilfov - 6.05, Brasov - 5.71.As of Tuesday, 3,163,226 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 3,975 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 235 more than the day before; 555 of this total are children, three of whom are being treated in ICU.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 280 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 247 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, 18 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, eight men and ten women. Two deaths was in the 40 - 49 years age category, one in the 50 - 59 years age range, two in the 60 - 69 years age category, three in the 70 -79 age range and ten in the 80+ age range. All deaths were in patients who suffered from underlying conditions, and six were vaccinated for Covid.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,375 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.