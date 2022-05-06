 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 730 in over 19,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 730 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 45 more than on the previous day, on over 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 102 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 181, and in the counties of Iasi - 39, and Cluj - 49.

As of Thursday, 2,898,258 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,031 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 35 less than the day before; 65 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 171 are in ICUs, by 4 more compared to the previous day. Of the 171 ICU patients, 156 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, another 11 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 7 men and 4 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours, including three cases previously unaccounted for. The deceased patients had ages between 40-49 and over 80, and they all suffered from underlying conditions.

9 of the fatalities were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were aged between 69 and 72.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,551 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

