Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,429 on over 15,800 tests in 24h

As many as 1,429 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 745 from the previous day, with more than 15,800 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 147 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 417, and in the counties of Cluj - 87, Timis - 132, Ilfov - 94 and Iasi - 54.

As of Sunday, 2,860,094 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,537 people with COVID-19, 144 less than the previous reporting, including 158 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 385 patients, down 1, are in intensive care. There are no children are in ICUs.

Of the 385 patients admitted to ICU, 335 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another 11 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 9 men and 2 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 11 patients who died, 10 were unvaccinated and 1 vaccinated. The vaccinated patient who died was between 70 and 79 years old and had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,090 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES