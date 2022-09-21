Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,645 on 18,823 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,645 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 658 from the previous day, with 18,823 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 336 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 296, and Timis - 100.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 2.21, followed by Timis County - 2.15.

As of Tuesday, 3,257,997 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,479 people with COVID-19, down 83 from the previous reporting, including 145 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 121, down three from the previous day, are in intensive care.

Of the 121 patients admitted to ICU, 109 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 13 Romanians, (6 men and 7 women) are reported dead in the last 24 hours, two in the 60-69 age group, two in the 70-79 age range and 8 in the age group over 80 years.

All patients had comorbidities and two were vaccinated against COVID.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,950 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES