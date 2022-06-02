Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 182 in roughly 8,000 tests in 24 hours

As many as 182 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 118 from Wednesday, with over roughly 8,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, Agerprs reports.

Of the new cases, 19 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 57, and in the County of Maramures - 20.As of Thursday, 2,909,677 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 484 people with COVID-19, down 14 from the Wednesday reporting, including 32 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 79 patients are in intensive care units.Of the 79 patients admitted to ICU, 71 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, one Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 is reported dead in the last 24 hours, a man of over 60, with comorbidities and vaccinated.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,686 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.