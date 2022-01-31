Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 20,131; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 52,000

As many as 20,131 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 463 from Sunday, following over 52,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, 2,038 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease, Agerpres reports.In the last 24 hours, 18,995 RT-PCR tests were performed (12,125 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,870 on request) and 33,487 rapid antigen tests.As of Monday, 2,216,525 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 51,731 are from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection. Of these, 1,899,522 were declared cured.To date, 11,792,295 RT-PCR tests and 7,316,737 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 922 people were reconfirmed positive.