Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 209 on 4.883 tests in last 24h

As many as 209 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 143 from the previous day, with 1,354 RT-PCR and 3,529 rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 35 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 72, Cluj - 19, and Brasov - 16.The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.84, followed by Cluj County - 0.62.As of Sunday, 3,286,394 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 787 people with COVID-19, up 36 from the previous reporting, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 98 are in intensive care, including 55 minors.Of the 98 patients admitted to ICU, 88 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, there are no reported deaths in the last 24 hours.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,186 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.