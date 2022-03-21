Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,236, after over 18,000 tests in 24 hours

As many as 2,236 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 5 from the previous day, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 254 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 688, and in the counties of Cluj - 196, and Timis - 137.

As of Monday, 2,818,275 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,042 people with COVID-19, down 85 from the previous reporting, including 215 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 455 patients, down 9, including three children, are in intensive care.

Of the 455 patients admitted to ICU, 400 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another 12 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 5 men and 7 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours, including two prior to the reference interval.

Out of the total 12 patients who died, 11 were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated. The vaccinated patient was over 60 years of age. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,697 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.