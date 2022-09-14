 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,254 on over 19,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 2,254 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 860 from the previous day, with over 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 474 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 320, and in the counties of Timis - 162, Cluj - 135, and Iasi - 131, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 2.51, followed by Timis County - 2.33, and Sibiu County - 1.84.

As of Wednesday, 3,247,140 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,646 people with COVID-19, down 117 from the previous reporting, including 221 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 146, down five, are in intensive care.

Of the 146 patients admitted to ICU, 127 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, eight Romanians, six men and two women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the eight deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, two in the age group 60-69 years, two in the age group 70-79 years and three in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,882 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

