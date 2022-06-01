Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 300 in over 19k tests in 24 hours

As many as 300 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 303 from Tuesday, with over 19,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 34 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 102, and in the County of Cluj - 24.As of Wednesday, 2,909,495 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 498 people with COVID-19, down 35 from the Tuesday reporting, including 31 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 78 patients, two more than in the previous day, are in intensive care.Of the 78 patients admitted to ICU, 70 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, one Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 is reported dead in the last 24 hours, a woman of over 70, with comorbidities and vaccinated.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,685 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.