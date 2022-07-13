Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 3,777 on over 18,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 3,777 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, with over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 763 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 982, and in the counties of Cluj - 185, Brasov - 197, Constanta - 148, Timis - 145, Iasi - 119, Prahova - 190, Ilfov -224 and Mures - 80.

As of Wednesday, 2,949,951 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,442 people with COVID-19, including 198 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities - up 81 from the previous reporting.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 87 are in intensive care, of whom 68 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another four Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 (two men and two women) are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health, one of the deaths was registered in the 50 - 59 years age category, one in the 60 - 69 years age category, one in the 70 - 79 years age category and one death in the 80+ age range.

All deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, two were vaccinated and two were not vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,801 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES