Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,247, in over 27,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 4,247 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 2,944 less than the previous day, on more than 27,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Sunday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 479 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 1,460 and the counties of Cluj - 421, Timis - 229, Prahova - 156, and Ilfov - 255.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,728,727 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 109,245 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -There are 7,111 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 44 more than the day before; 389 of this total are children.946 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 30 less than the previous day, 7 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 827 are unvaccinated.According to the GCS, 2,471,902 patients were declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, 59 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 35 men and 24 women (including three cases previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 50-59 to over 80. 114 deaths were in patients with underlying conditions, 3 did not have underlying conditions and 3 patients did not report any underlying conditions.Out of the total of 59 fatalities, 53 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 70 to over 80. All of the vaccinated fatalities suffered from comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 63.353 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.