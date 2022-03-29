Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,276 on over 41,000 tests in 24h

As many as 4,276 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 2,325 from the previous day, with more than 41,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 533 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,090, and in the counties of Cluj - 471, Timis - 339, Brasov - 179, Ilfov - 161, Iasi - 144, Arad - 120, Mures - 117, and Sibiu - 103.As of Tuesday, 2,847,015 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 2,702 people with COVID-19, down 145 from the previous reporting, including 183 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 398 patients, down two, no children, are in intensive care.Of the 398 patients admitted to ICU, 346 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, another 45 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 29 men and 16 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the total 45 patients who died, 31 were unvaccinated and 14 vaccinated. One of the vaccinated patients who died was 50-59 years old, six were 60-69 years old, one was 70-79 years old, and six were over 80 years old. All the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,958 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.