Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 528 on over 11,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 528 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 36 from the previous day, with over 11,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 65 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, Agerpres.ro informs.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 119 and in the counties of Maramures - 35, Cluj - 31, and Brasov - 26.

As of Sunday, 2,894,896 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,242 people with COVID-19, up 35 from the previous reporting, including 77 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 191 patients are in intensive care, the same as the previous day, no minors.

Of the 191 patients admitted to ICU, 166 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another three Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - two men and one woman - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total three patients who died, two were unvaccinated and 1 fully vaccinated. The vaccinated patient was between 70-79 years old, and had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,496 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.