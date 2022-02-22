Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,081, over 74,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 14,775 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up by 7,081 from the previous day, with over 74,440 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,860 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 3,846, and in the counties of Cluj - 648, Sibiu - 492, Constanta - 468, Timis - 768, Ilfov - 1,051, Arges - 293 and Prahova - 642.

As of Tuesday, 2,686,089 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 104,195 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 8,915 people with COVID-19, down by 649 from the previous reporting, including 532 children, are hospitalised in Romania in specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,063 patients (down by 38 compared to the previous report), including 9 children, are in intensive care.

Of the 1,101 patients admitted to ICU, 929 are unvaccinated.

As many as 2,358,958 patients have been declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, another 215 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 113 men and 102 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours. The patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 years and over 80 years. Also, 211 of the deceased patients presented comorbidities and four patients had no comorbidities reported until now.

Out of the total patients who died, 183 were unvaccinated and 32 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50 to 59 years and over 80 years; all of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,839 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.