Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 719 on over 7,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 719 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 735 from the previous day, with over 7,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 135 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 93, and in the counties of Timis - 45, Arges - 42, Bihor - 38, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 2.31, followed by Timis County - 2.19.

As of Sunday, 3,253,082 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,653 people with COVID-19, up 44 from the previous reporting, including 190 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 126, down 4, are in intensive care.

Of the 126 patients admitted to ICU, 113 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, seven Romanians, five men and two women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the seven deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, one in the age group 70-79 years and five in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities and none was vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,919 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.