Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,313 in last 24h

As many as 7,313 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 2,551 from the previous day, with 25,885 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 1,441 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,354, and in the counties of Cluj - 435 and Timis - 418.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 4.24 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 9.64, followed by the counties of Sibiu - 7.38, Ilfov - 7.22 and Brasov - 6.61.

As of Wednesday, 3,137,858 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,989 people with COVID-19, down 88 from the previous reporting, including 550 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 302 patients, up 7, including four minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 302 patients admitted to ICU, 261 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 26 Romanians, 17 men and 9 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 26 deaths, 3 were in the age group 50-59 years, 6 in 60-69 age group, 5 were in age group 70-79 and 12 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 10 were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,262 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES