Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,532 on roughly 22,712 tests in last 24h

As many as 7,532 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 1,299 from the previous day, with 22,712 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 1,469 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,663, and in the counties of Prahova - 413, Timis - 349, Sibiu - 342, Iasi - 326 and Brasov - 302.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 3.09 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 8.66, followed by the counties of Cluj - 7.57, Ilfov - 6.23, Constanta - 5.57.

As of Saturday, 3,059,568 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,760 people with COVID-19, up 3 from the previous reporting, including 565 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 254 patients, down 12, including four minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 254 patients admitted to ICU, 221 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 20 Romanians, 13 men and seven women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 20 deaths, four were recorded in the age group 60-69 years, seven in the age group 70-79 years, nine in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 14 deaths were in unvaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,983 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES