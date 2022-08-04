Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 8,617 on over 27,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 8,617 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 489 from the previous day, with over 27,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,624 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,655, and in the counties of Cluj - 436, Brasov - 431, Constanta - 418, Timis - 379, Iasi - 322, and Prahova - 312, Agerpres.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 3.82 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rate is in Bucharest City - 9.76, followed by the counties of Cluj - 9, Ilfov - 7, Sibiu - 6.84, Constanta - 6.42, Brasov 6.2, and Timis - 6.04.

As of Thursday, 3,098,268 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 4,007 people with COVID-19, up 12 from the previous reporting, including 539 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 283 patients, down one, including five minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 283 patients admitted to ICU, 241 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 27 Romanians, 11 men and 16 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 27 deaths, three were recorded in the age group 50-59 years, three in the age group 60-69 years, eight in the age group 70-79 years, and 13 in the age group over 80 years.

As many as 25 deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 11 deaths were in unvaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,117 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.