Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 140 to 22,719

Another 140 Romanians, 78 men and 62 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, as reported by AGERPRES.

Of these, three deaths were recorded in the 30-39 years age category, 4 deaths in the 40-49 age category, 16 deaths in the 50-59 years age group, 36 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 39 deaths in the 70-79 years age group and 42 deaths in the over 80 years age group.

As many as 133 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had co-morbidities, one patient did not have any underlying medical conditions and for six patients who died no co-morbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,719 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.