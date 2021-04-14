Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 164 to 25,605

Another 164 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Wednesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 88 men and 76 women.

As many as 153 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, four deaths did not have comorbidities, and for seven deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported to date.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 25,605 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 189 Romanian nationals abroad.Worldwide, 2,857,866 people have died.