Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 186 to 9,261 in last 24 hours

Another 186 people - 110 men and 76 women - infected with the novel coronavirus have died, COVID-29 death toll in Romania reaching 9,261, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

One death was recorded in the age group 30-39 years; five in the age group 40-49 years; 15 in the age category 50-59 years; 45 in the age category 60-69 years; 69 deaths in the age category 70-79 years and 51 in the category over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 182 of the deaths were recorded in patients with comorbidities and four deceased patients did not have associated diseases.