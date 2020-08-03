Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 19 to 2,432

Another 19 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 2,432, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday.

According to GCS, dying in last 24 hours were nine men and 10 women, hospitalised in the counties of Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Brasov, Dolj, Gorj, Ialomita, Mehedinti, Mures, Prahova, Vaslui and Ilfov.Of the latest deaths, one was registered in the 30-39 age bracket, two in the 40-49 age bracket, two in the 50-59 age bracket, two in the 60-69 age bracket, and five in the 70-79 age bracket, and seven deaths in the category of over 80 years.All 19 deaths were in patients who had comorbidities, the GCS said.