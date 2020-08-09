Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 41 to 2,700

Another 41 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total death toll to 2,700, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

According to GCS, 30 men and 11 women died in the last 24 hours who were hospitalised in the counties of Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Braila, buzau, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Dambovita, Galati, Gorj, hunedoara, Ialomita, Maramures, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Salaj, Vaslui, Vrancea and Bucharest City.

Of the latest deaths, 4 were in the age bracket 40 - 49 years age bracket; 5 in the 50 - 59 years age bracket; 12in the 60 - 69 years age bracket; 11 in the 70 - 79 years age bracket, and 9 were aged over 80 years.

As many as 36 of the persons who died had comorbidities, 4 didn't have any comborbidities and in the case of 1 there were no comorbidities reported until now.