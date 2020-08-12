Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 43 to 2,807

Another 43 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania, bringing the total COVID-19 death toll to 2,807, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday.

According to GCS, 25 men and 18 women died in the last 24 hours in hospitals in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Brasov, Buzau, Caras-Severin, Covasna, Dambovita, Giurugiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Prahova, Timis, Valcea, and Vrancea.

Of the latest deaths, there was one fatality in the 20 - 29 age range; one in the 40 - 49 age range, four deaths were in the 50 - 59 age range; 15 in the 60 - 69 age group, 16 in the 70 - 79 age group and 6 were patients aged over 80 years.

According to the GCS, 42 deaths were in patients who had pre-existing conditions, and for one patient no co-morbidities had been reported.