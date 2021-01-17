 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 57

Pinterest
coronavirus

Another 57 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Romania in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Sunday.

It is about 41 men and 16 women - people hospitalised in the counties of Arad, Arges, Baca, Bihor, Braila, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Buzsu, Caras-Severin, Calarasi, Constanta, Galati, Hunedoara, Mures, Olt, Salaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Vaslui, and Bucharest City.

Of these, one death was in the age class 30-39 years, one in the age class 40-49 years, two in the age class 50-59 years, 15 in the age cclass 60-69 years, 18 in age class 70-79 years, and 20 in people over 80.

According to GCS, 55 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, while two patients had no underlying diseases.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.