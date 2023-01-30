Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 2,358, Jan 23-29, 2023

As many as 2,358 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the January 23 - 29 week in Romania, with over 66,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 647 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, told Agerpres.

As of Monday, 3,325,006 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 817 people with COVID-19, including 75 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 117 patients, including one child, are in intensive care.

Of the 117 patients admitted to ICU, 101 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 34 Romanians - 19 men and 15 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the week.

Deaths by age groups: one in the age group 0-9 years, four in the age group 50-59 years, seven in the age group 60-69 years, eight in the age group 70-79 years, and 14 in the age group over 80 years.

As many as 33 deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, 10 were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,576 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.