Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 3,463, May 1-7, 2023

As many as 3,463 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the May 1-7, 2023 week in Romania, with over 56,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,065 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, told Agerpres.

As of May 7, 3,397,365 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 950 people with COVID-19, including 92 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 114 patients, including one child, are in intensive care.

Of the 114 patients admitted to ICU, 91 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 28 Romanians - 15 men and 13 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the week.

Deaths by age groups: two in the age group 50-59 years; one in the age group 60-69 years; 12 in the age group 70-79 years, and 13 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, five were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,117 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.