Romania's Cozmiuc takes gold at World Rowing Championships at Racice

Romanian rower Ionela Cozmiuc won the gold medal in the lightweight women's single sculls (LW1x) event on Friday at the 2022 World Rowing Championships in Racice, the Czech Republic.

Cozmiuc, a gold medallist at the European Rowing Championships in Munich this summer, had a difficult start, but finished strong, cruising to victory, Agerpres informs.

After 500 m, Cozmiuc was third, at 1,000 m she was in second place, as she was at 1,500 m, one second and a half behind the first place, but in the end she finished the race first in 07.42.59, almost two seconds ahead of the second-placed Dutch Martine Veldhuis (07:44.48). The bronze medal went to New Zealand's Jackie Kiddle (07:44.98).