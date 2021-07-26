Romania's crude oil import goes up by 30.5% during first 5 months of 2021

Romania has imported, during the first 5 months of 2021, a quantity of 3.383 million tons of crude oil, tons of oil equivalent (toe) by 791,400 tep (30.5%) larger than the amount imported during the similar period of 2020, according to the centralized data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Crude oil production has totalled 1.304 million toe, being 5.5% (76,600 toe) smaller than the previous year.

According to the estimates of the National Committee of Strategy and Prognosis, the estimated crude oil production for this year is at 3.275 million toe (minus 3.2% from 2020) and 3.2 million toe in 2022 (minus 2.3%). Imports are expected to be 8.425 this year (plus 20.7%) and at 8.815 million toe in 2022 (plus 4.6%).

The Energy Strategy Project, published on the website of the Ministry of Energy, estimates that crude oil production will continue its slow downward trend between 2030 and 2050, from 13 TWh (1.93 to 1.15 million toe).