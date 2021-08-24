Romania's DefMin Ciuca, Pakistan's Gen. Raza discuss strengthening defence ties

Romania's Defence Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca and Romania's Chief of Defence Daniel Petrescu on Tuesday welcomed Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Staff Committee Nadeem Raza, agerpres reports.According to a press statement of the Romanian Defence Ministry (MApN), in their conversation, the high ranking officials underlined the importance of strengthening the military relations, given Romania's NATO and European Union memberships, and Pakistan's being a liaison country between Central Asia and Southeast Asia, along with the mutual support that the two countries have traditionally extended each other within UN and other international bodies.
"The minister of national defence thanked General Raza for the substantial support provided in the mission of repatriation from Afghanistan of Romanian nationals and nationals of other countries, saying this collaboration is proof of solidarity and trust, both of which underpin our relationship. The members of the two delegations also reviewed the way in which the armed forces of Romania and Pakistan can increase the level of military co-operation by participating in joint exercises, and strengthen bilateral relationships in the area of military education," the MApN statement reads.
Romania's Chief of Defence Petrescu and the Chairman of Pakistan's Joint Staff Committee also had a small meeting to look into improving co-operation in the field of exchange of military intelligence, technical military co-operation and participation in joint training activities, including in emergency management specific to the armed forces, and training programmes provided through training centres and other forms of military education.
Petrescu said that "the number of activities and meetings at the level of experts is intended to increase and the overall security environment improved by participating in stability missions under the UN aegis."
"I conveyed the appreciation of the Romanian military for the professionalism of their Pakistani colleagues in the UN operations in Mali, Congo and South Sudan, where our countries contribute personnel. Last but not least, I thanked General Nadeem Raza for the support we received on our mission to evacuate Romanian nationals from Afghanistan. Good co-operation between the Romanian and Pakistani armed forces have materialised in ensuring the protection of our personnel and equipment in Islamabad, and other forms of co-operation," Petrescu said.
A Pakistani delegation was on a visit to Romania, August 23-27, at the invitation of Chief of Defence Petrescu. They were scheduled to also meet officials of Romania's General Directorate for Armaments and the National Defence Industry.