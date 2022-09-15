 
     
Romania's drought-stricken agricultural area increases to 582,994 hectares

Agerpres.ro
culturi agricole seceta

Romania's total agricultural area stricken by drought as of Monday reached 582,994 hectares, in 37 counties and Bucharest according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

The main autumn crops affected are: wheat and triticale - 189,265 hectares; barley, two-rowed barley, rye, oats - 29,708 hectares; rapeseed - 26,745 hectares.

The following spring crops are also affected: corn - 194,231 hectares; sunflower - 99,997 hectares; soybeans - 15,045 hectares, and forage plants - 14,323 hectares, told Agerpres.

The 37 counties that reported damage due to the drought are: Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Gorj, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Tims, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui and Vrancea.

