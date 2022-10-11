Romania's drought-stricken agricultural area increases to 828,000 hectares

Romania's total agricultural area stricken by drought as of Monday reached 827,980 hectares, in 37 counties and Bucharest according to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR).

The main autumn crops affected are: wheat and triticale - 189,042 hectares; barley, two-rowed barley, rye, oats - 30,082 hectares; rapeseed - 26,805 hectares, told Agerpres

The following spring crops are also affected: corn - 335,362 hectares; sunflower - 164,602 hectares; soybean - 31,225 hectares, and forage plants - 14,323 hectares.

The 37 counties that reported damage due to the drought are: Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Olt, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Tims, Tulcea, Valcea, Vaslui and Vrancea.

Agriculture Minister Petre Daea said on Saturday that farmers will receive compensation for the crops affected by the drought only after they submit all the documents regarding the assessment of the damage to the land.

He added that the financial support will have to be notified to the European Commission, because it is considered state aid. "We will see what it is about at the right time. Money will be provided after these verification processes are over, after November 15," he also said.