Romania's exports of meat, fish products total 75.4mln lei in first five months

Romania's exports of meat and fish products totaled, in the first five months of the year, 75.4 million euros, being 1.4% higher compared to those in the same period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Imports amounted to 103.1 million euros, 12.5% more than in January-May 2019, resulting in a deficit of 27.7 million euros.

Exports of meat and fish products to European Union countries in the said period were worth 56.5 million euros, the highest values being recorded in relation to Germany (11 million euros), France (9.9 million euros) and Italy (8.6 million euros).

Imports from the EU amounted to 93.6 million euros, with Germany (25.2 million euros), Poland (19.7 million euros) and Italy (11.1 million euros) at the top.

AGERPRES .