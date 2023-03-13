Romania's Ghelber wins silver in Leira European Throwing Cup women's hammer throw

Romanian athlete Bianca Ghelber, a reigning European champion, won the silver medal on Sunday in the women's hammer throw event at the European Throwing Cup in Leiria, Portugal.

Italian Sara Fantini won the gold, with a 73.26 m throw, the best world performance of the year, Ghelber of SCM Bacau/CSA Steaua Bucharest got the silver with 71.52 m, and the bronze went to Danish Katrine Koch Jacobsen, with 71.08 m, a personal best this season.

Adela Stanciu of CS Dinamo Bucharest finished 25th, with 60.87 m.

Romania ends its participation in the European Throwing Cup 2023 with two silver medals, the first being won on Saturday by Alin Alexandru Firfirica in the men's discus throw.

In the men's hammer throw event, Mihaita Micu of CSM Vaslui ranked 14th, with 62.68 m.

Marius Musteata of CSA Steaua Bucharest ranked 13th in the men's shot put, with 19.01 m.

In the men's javelin throw, Denis Both of CSM Arad took the 6th place, with 73.59 m.

Andreea Lungu of CSM Bucharest was 11th in the women's U-23 discus throw, with 47.08 m.

In the 2022 edition, Alexandru Novac had the best performance of the Romanian team, taking first place in the javelin throw. Ghelber was ninth in the hammer throw, and Firfirica was sixth in the discus.