Romania's had 314-strong waterway passenger vessel fleet in 2019

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Last year Romania had 314 waterway passenger vessels with a total capacity of 12,400 passengers, as well as two seagoing passenger vessels with a capacity of 68 seats, shows a survey by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to INS, inland waterway vessels registered as of December 31, 2019 comprised 1,021 non-propelled cargo ships with a total load capacity of 1,448 million tonnes, 294 tugs and pushers (including non-passenger boats) with a total power capacity of 197,000 kW, and 123 self-propelled cargo ships with a load capacity of 160,000 tonnes and 83,000 kW power capacity.

The seagoing vessels registered as of December 31, 2019 included 23 cargo ships with 53,900 gross tonnage, and 2 passenger ships with a capacity of 68 passengers. As many as 18 vessels were registered in 2019, of which 14 in the 'Other unspecified vessels' category and 4 in the 'Tugs' category.

As of December 31, 2019 Romania had 193 registered civil aircraft certified as airworthy, of which 75 were passenger and mixed aircraft.

