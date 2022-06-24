 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Halep withdraws from Bad Homburg Open

WTA
Simona Halep

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Friday withdrew from the 203,024 euro WTA 250 Bad Homburg Open tournament before the singles semi-final against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, according to WTA.

Fourth-seeded Halep, 30, world number 19, was no longer on the Friday's schedule, while Andreescu, 22, world number 64, was mentioned as a finalist on the singles table.

The WTA said Halep withdrew due to a neck injury.

In the quarter-finals on Thursday, Halep defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-1, in just 55 minutes.

For her performance at the tournament, Halep won 8,871 euros and 110 WTA singles points.

AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.