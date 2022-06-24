Romania's Halep withdraws from Bad Homburg Open

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Friday withdrew from the 203,024 euro WTA 250 Bad Homburg Open tournament before the singles semi-final against Canadian Bianca Andreescu, according to WTA.

Fourth-seeded Halep, 30, world number 19, was no longer on the Friday's schedule, while Andreescu, 22, world number 64, was mentioned as a finalist on the singles table.

The WTA said Halep withdrew due to a neck injury.

In the quarter-finals on Thursday, Halep defeated American Amanda Anisimova 6-2 6-1, in just 55 minutes.

For her performance at the tournament, Halep won 8,871 euros and 110 WTA singles points.

