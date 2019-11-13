Romania's industrial production down 1.5pct betwee Jan.-Sept. 2019

Romania's industrial production (gross series) decreased in the first nine months of 2019 by 1.5 percent against the same period of 2018 as a result of the activities registered in the production and supply of energy and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, in manufacturing, in mining and quarrying, the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday showed.

Between 1 January and 30 September 2019, the production and supply of energy and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning dropped by 2.3 percent, in mining and quarrying by 2.2 percent and in manufacturing by 1.4 percent.According to the quoted source, in the reference period compared to the first nine months of 2018, industrial production, as adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality recorded a 2.1 drop, following the results in the three industrial sectors: the production and supply of energy and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-2.4 percent), the mining and quarrying industry (-2.3 percent) and the manufacturing industry (-1.6 percent).In September 2019, industrial production, as gross series, was higher by 14.4 percent against the previous month, supported by the increases in the manufacturing industry (+17.4 percent) and the mining and quarrying industry (+8 percent).On the other hand, the production and supply of energy and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning declined by 2 percent.Furthermore, industrial production, as adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality increased in September by 1.9 percent compared to August 2019, due to the increases recorded in the mining and quarrying industry (+6.8 percent) and the production and supply of energy and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+1.2 percent). At the opposite pole, the manufacturing industry recorded a 0.3 percent drop against the reference period.At the same time, the INS data revealed that in September against the corresponding month of the previous year, the industrial production (gross series) decreased by 1.2 percent due to the drops recorded in the three industrial sectors: the production and supply of energy and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.1 percent), the manufacturing industry (-0.9 percent) and the mining and quarrying industry (-0.5 percent).Moreover, industrial production (as adjusted series) decreased by 4.8 percent due to the negative results recorded in the manufacturing industry (-5.1 percent), the production and supply of energy and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.4 percent) and the mining and quarrying industry (-1.0 percent).