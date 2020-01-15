Romania's industrial production, down 2.2 pct, in first 11 months of 2019 (INS)

Industrial production in Romania decreased by 2.2 pct, as a gross series, in the first 11 months of last year, compared to the same period in 2018, while as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, it decreased by 3.3 pct, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INS), released on Wednesday.

According to statistics, between January 1 and November 30, 2019, as a gross series, there were drops in the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-3.7 pct), the extractive industry (- 2.7 pct) and the manufacturing industry (-1.9 pct).At the same time, industrial production decreased by 3.3 pct, as series adjusted by number of working days and seasonality, in the first 11 months of 2019, compared with the similar period of 2018. In this case, the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning dipped by 3.6 pct, the extractive industry by 2.7 pct and the manufacturing industry by 2.3 pct.