Romania's industrial turnover advances 19.8pct in 2020

Mining and quarrying, and manufacturing had important contributions to an increase by almost 20% in Romania's industrial turnover in 2021, y-o-y, according to data released on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, between January 1 and December 31, 2021, as against the same period one year before, there were increases in mining and quarrying (+ 33.9%) and in manufacturing i (+ 19.4%).

By major industrial groups, turnover increases were reported by: intermediate goods industry (+ 29%), energy industry (+ 23.2%), durable goods industry (+ 22.4%), capital goods industry (+ 13.8%) and the consumer goods industry (+ 13.2%).

December 2021 versus December 2020, the industrial turnover increased by 26.8%, on increases in mining and quarrying (+ 82.4%) and in manufacturing (+ 24.8%).

By industrial groups, increases were reported in the energy industry (+ 59.5%), intermediate goods industry (+ 37.6%), consumer goods industry (+ 21.9%), capital goods industry (+ 16.2%) and the durable goods industry (+ 11.3%).

Also, the turnover was down 8.4% overall in December 2021 on a monthly basis, as a result of declining outputs in manufacturing (-8.7%) and mining and quarrying (-2.3% ).

By large industrial groups, decreases were recorded by the durable goods industry (-16.2%), the intermediate goods industry (-14.1%), the capital goods industry (-7.4%) and the energy industry (-1.6%). On the other hand, the consumer goods industry remained at the same level in December 2021 as against the previous month, Agerpres informs.