Romania's industrial turnover advances 5.7%, Jan.-Sept., 2019

Romania's industrial turnover increased in the first nine months of 2019 by 5.7%, as against the same period of 2018 on increases in mining and quarrying (+ 14.2%) and the processing industry ( + 5.5%), according to data released on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By big industrial groups, increases in the turnover were reported in the intermediate goods industry (+ 8.4%), the durable goods industry (+ 6.6%), capital goods industry (+ 5.0%), energy industry (+ 3.7%) and consumer goods industry (+ 3.5%).In September 2019, the turnover in industry increased 12.0% overall as a result of the increase in the turnover recorded by the processing industry (+ 12.2%) and mining and quarrying (+6.1%).By big industrial groups, the capital goods industry increased (+ 26.5%), and so did the durable goods industry (+ 10.7%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 9.2%), the consumer goods industry (+ 2.2%) and the energy industry (+ 0.5%).As against September 2018, the turnover in the industry in September 2019 advanced 5.2% overall, as a result of growth recorded in mining and quarrying (+ 16.3%) and in the manufacturing industry (+4.9 %).By large industrial groups, the durable goods industry (+ 10.4%), the intermediate goods industry (+ 9.1%), the consumer goods industry (+ 7.1%) and the capital goods industry ( + 2.1%) all advanced, while the energy industry decreased by 3.3%.The turnover represents the total revenues reported by a company during a reference period, derived from both the main business and the secondary business conducted by it. The turnover does not include VAT and the proceeds from the sale or transfer of fixed assets.