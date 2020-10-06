Romania's Ionel advances to French Open boys' doubles second round

Romanian-Swiss duo Nicholas David Ionel - Leandro Riedi on Tuesday advanced to the French Open boys' doubles second round after defeating Italian double Luca Nardi / Samuel Vincent Ruggeri 7-6(3), 6-3.

The Australian Open champions prevailed in an hour and 10 minutes.N.2 Ionel and Riedi took advantage of both break points, while the Italians managed only one of the six.In the second round, Ionel and Riedi will play the French pairing Lilian Marmousez / Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.In another match played on Tuesday in the first round, Romanian-Austrian pairing Sebastian Gima / Lukas Neumayer lost to Bruno Kuzuhara (USA) / Max Wiskandt (Germany) 7-6 (7-4) 1-6 10-5.