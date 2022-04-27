Romania's Jan - Feb coal production inches up 0.4 pct YoY, imports advance 141 pct

Romania's net coal production over January - February 2022 amounted to 450,000 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), up 0.4 percent (1,800 toe) from the same period of 2021, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the reporting period Romania imported 150,500 toe of net coal, by 88,100 toe (141.2 percent) more y-o-y.

Estimates by the National Strategy and Projection Commission (CNSP) see this year's coal production at 3.325 million toe, up by 10.1 percent from 2021, and imports at 420,000 toe, up 2.8 percent. For 2023 CNSP estimates a coal production of 3.595 million toe, by 8.1 percent more, and imports at 420,000 toe, down by 0.1 percent, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the National Energy Strategy, Romania's total coal output will progressively go down from 32 TWh in 2030 to 12 TWh in 2050, in a trend to reduce the share of coal in the energy mix (45 TWh in 2020).

For 2030, the results of Optimum Scenario modeling show that energy derived from coal will decrease slightly to 15.8 TWh, accounting for 20.6 percent of the energy mix.