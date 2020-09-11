Romania's Jan - July primary energy resources down 13 pct YoY

Romania's primary energy resources over January 1 - July 31, 2020 were 13 percent down YoY, and the country's electricity resources were 4.5 percent down from the same period of the previous year, shows data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

The main primary energy resources in the reporting period totaled 17,705 million toe, by 2.647 million toe less compared to the period January 1 - July 31, 2019.

The domestic energy output amounted to 10.322 million toe, down 1.471 million toe from the year-ago period, and imports stood at 7.383 million toe.

Electricity resources over the reporting period totaled 36.416 billion kWh, by 1.706 billion kWh less from the same period last year.

The output of thermal power plants was of 11.157 billion kWh, down by 2.336 billion kWh (-17.3 pct). The hydropower output stood at 9.153 billion kWh, down by 1.929 billion kWh (-17.4 pct), and that of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant was 6.473 billion kWh, up by 112.4 million kWh (+1.8 pct).

The wind power output in the first seven months of the year stood at 4.260 billion kWh, by 290.4 million kWh more compared to the same period of the previous year, and the photovoltaic energy produced in the same period amounted to 1.090 billion kWh, by 7.7 million kWh more compared to the same period of 2019.

The final electricity consumption in this period was of 30.321 billion kWh, by 6.5 percent lower YoY; public lighting consumption was 9.0 percent lower, while household consumption increased by 3.1 percent.

Electricity exports in the reporting period stood at 2.894 billion kWh, by 520.7 million kWh more YoY, while the own technological consumption in networks and transformer stations was 3.200 billion kWh, by 121.0 million kWh less.