Romania's Jan - June industrial turnover falls 14 pct YoY

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania's industrial turnover overall (domestic and foreign market) was 14 percent down in nominal terms in H1 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, due to the 15.2-percent decrease in the mining industry and the 14-percent decline in the manufacturing industry, shows data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

By major industrial groups, the setback in turnover was as follows: energy (-31.5 pct), capital goods (-21.2 pct), intermediate goods (-9.0 pct), durables (-6.9 pct), and FMCG (-2.9 pct).

YoY, the industrial turnover was 10.2 percent down this June, as a result of the decline in the manufacturing industry (-10.3 pct) and in the mining industry (-6.4 pct).

The YoY setback in the major industrial groups was as follows: energy (-38.5 pct), capital goods (-15.4 pct), intermediate goods (-4.2 pct), FMCG (-3.9 pct). The turnover of the durables industry was 14.1 percent up.

The industrial turnover was 20.1 percent up this June from the previous month due to growth in the manufacturing industry (+20.7 pct) and in the mining industry (+0.2 pct).

By major industrial groups, there was a turnover growth in the durables industry (+40.8 pct), the capital goods industry (+ 33.5 pct), the energy industry (+18.4 pct), the FMCG industry (+14.2 pct) and the intermediate goods industry (+10.7 pct).

INS said that the information released today captures the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and of the measures taken by the authorities as a result of the imposition of the state of emergency starting with March 16, 2020 and of the state of alert beginning with May 17, 2020.

